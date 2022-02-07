Revlon (NYSE:REV) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. On that note, looking into Revlon (NYSE:REV), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Revlon is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.07 = US$115m ÷ (US$2.4b - US$811m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Revlon has an ROCE of 7.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Personal Products industry average of 20%.

NYSE:REV Return on Capital Employed February 7th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Revlon compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Revlon here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Revlon Tell Us?

We are a bit anxious about the trends of ROCE at Revlon. Unfortunately, returns have declined substantially over the last five years to the 7.0% we see today. What's equally concerning is that the amount of capital deployed in the business has shrunk by 31% over that same period. The fact that both are shrinking is an indication that the business is going through some tough times. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

The Bottom Line On Revlon's ROCE

To see Revlon reducing the capital employed in the business in tandem with diminishing returns, is concerning. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 70% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

Revlon does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

