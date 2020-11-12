US Markets
REV

Revlon avoids bankruptcy after getting bondholder support

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Revlon Inc said on Thursday that enough bondholders had taken part in its debt restructuring program for the cosmetics maker to stave off bankruptcy.

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Revlon Inc REV.N said on Thursday that enough bondholders had taken part in its debt restructuring program for the cosmetics maker to stave off bankruptcy.

The company had warned earlier this month that it may be forced to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection if a certain amount of its bonds worth $342.8 million were still outstanding by mid-November, as it would trigger the accelerated repayment of other debts.

Holders of about $236 million, or 68.8%, of the company's outstanding bonds that mature in February had been tendered into an exchange offer by the end of Tuesday, Revlon said on Thursday.

Revlon offered holders either up to 32.5 cents on the dollar in cash for their bonds, or a combination of cash and new debt.

"The Company does not expect that any bankruptcy or insolvency proceeding will be necessary," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

REV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular