Revlon and key creditors strike deal, April bankruptcy exit

Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

December 19, 2022 — 03:09 pm EST

Written by Dietrich Knauth for Reuters ->

By Dietrich Knauth

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Bankrupt cosmetics giant Revlon Inc on Monday reached a restructuring agreement which would turn over ownership of the company to its lenders and wipe out current shareholders.

Revlon now has the support of a faction of critical secured lenders and its unsecured creditors, who had previously been at odds during the company's bankruptcy.

The secured lender faction, which are known as the Brandco lenders and which include private equity and hedge funds such as Ares Management and Oak Hill Advisors, are owed close to $3 billion.

The restructuring agreement requires Revlon to get court approval on April 3, which would allow the company to exit bankruptcy on April 17, 2023.

