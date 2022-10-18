Revived takeover talk boosts Italy's TIM as network deal stalls

By Elvira Pollina

MILAN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) shares rose sharply on Tuesday, rebounding from record lows, after a report rekindled takeover speculation by saying private equity fund CVC Capital Partners was weighing a potential buyout bid for the former phone monopoly.

CVC, which earlier this year approached TIM over a stake in its enterprise service arm that is set to be spun off, declined to comment on the report in Italian newspaper MF.

TIM shares, which last week plumbed an-all time low of 0.1687 euros, rose as much as 10% to 0.1947 euros, with Milan-based traders citing the speculative appeal of a potential bid.

Sources familiar with the matter however told Reuters CVC had no concrete plans to launch a bid at this stage.

TIM this year turned its back on a 0.505 euro non-binding approach by U.S. fund KKR KKR.N. It opted instead to pursue a plan centred around an outright sale of its prized landline assets to state lender CDP, which owns 10% of TIM and controls its smaller rival Open Fiber.

Proceeds from the potentially multi-billion euro sale would give TIM fresh resources to cut its 25 billion euros debt pile after being hit by multiple rating downgrades, and to focus on its service operations.

But a timetable set for clinching a binding agreement by the end of this month has faced multiple delays due to valuation issues and a snap national election.

TIM is expected to hold a special board meeting on Oct. 25 or Oct. 26 to discuss a request by CDP to extend negotiations over a binding bid until early next year, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Last week, TIM's board failed to decide over a postponement, with representatives of top investor Vivendi VIV.PA unable to attend the meeting, sources said at that time.

Separates sources familiar with the matter told Reuters Vivendi also has some reservations about continuing talks with CDP on the network sale on an exclusive basis. Vivendi declined to comment.

Sponsored by the outgoing government of Mario Draghi, CDP's plans to create a single broadband network champion will now have to be reviewed by a new right-wing government which is due to be installed this month.

The Brothers of Italy party, which leads the right-wing bloc that won the Sept. 25 election, backs the creation of a unified network champion.

However, a party official has called on CDP to pursue a takeover of TIM, a move he argues would be cheaper for the state lender and offer more protection to TIM's domestic workforce of more than 40,000.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina Editing by Keith Weir)

