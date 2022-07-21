Revived Qatar order caps Boeing air show fightback

By David Shepardson and Tim Hepher

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 21 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways placed an order for 25 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets after cliffhanger negotiations at the Farnborough Airshow on Thursday, firming up a deal whose fate had been in the balance for months and bringing orders for the model this week to 125.

A preliminary version of the order was signed in Washington in January, but later lapsed, according to the airline.

Reuters reported on Thursday that the Gulf carrier may revive the deal at this week's air show.

Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker signed the MAX deal in front of reporters at a ceremony delayed by last-minute negotiations between the airline and Boeing and engine makers.

The fate of the deal had been under scrutiny as Boeing seeks sales momentum for the largest version of the single-aisle MAX family, which faces uncertainty over its future as Boeing scrambles to get it certified ahead of regulatory changes in December.

Unusually, it is also part of a series of inter-locking agreements caught up in a complex London court dispute between Qatar and Boeing's arch-rival Airbus AIR.PA, which has revoked an order from Qatar for the competing A321neo.

Farnborough has seen Boeing dominate headlines with orders and re-announcements as it recovers from a slew of regulatory and industrial problems, while analysts said Airbus displayed less pressure to showcase deals as it is partially sold-out.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Stan Deal said on Tuesday the MAX had been "rebooted" after a safety crisis, noting a Delta Air Lines DAL.N order for 100 MAX 10 on Monday.

Boeing said on Thursday it had also received a commitment from Luxembourg operator Cargolux to select the freighter version of the 777X, with details to be settled in coming weeks.

