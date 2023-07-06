Revive Therapeutics: Bucillamine Phase 3 Trial Fails To Achieve Significance On Endpoints

(RTTNews) - Revive Therapeutics Ltd. reported results of the Phase 3 trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of oral Bucillamine in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. The company said the study did not achieve statistical significance on the clinical endpoints.

Based on the data analyzed to date, the company said it is committed to advancing the clinical and commercial development of Bucillamine. Revive Therapeutics noted that additional analyses of the study data are ongoing, which could support certain strategic decisions on pursuing the development and commercialization of Bucillamine.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.