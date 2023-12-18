News & Insights

Markets

Revive Therapeutics To Work With Attwill For Development Of Lyophilized Formulation Of Bucillamine

December 18, 2023 — 07:51 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Revive Therapeutics Ltd. has signed a collaboration agreement with Attwill Medical Solutions LP for the clinical and commercial development of the company's next-generation lyophilized formulation of Bucillamine. AMS is one of the largest medical lyophilizers in the U.S.

The collaboration will support the technology transfer of the lyophilized formulation of Bucillamine from the University of Waterloo to AMS. After completing the technology transfer, AMS will begin the development and clinical trial manufacturing of lyophilized Bucillamine. Revive Therapeutics expects to have lyophilized Bucillamine ready for clinical evaluation in 2024.

"The formulation development of our novel lyophilized formulation of Bucillamine at the University of Waterloo is near complete, and we are now entering into the next phase of our product development cycle and preparing for a clinical trial," said Michael Frank, CEO of Revive.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.