Revive Therapeutics To Work With Attwill For Development Of Lyophilized Formulation Of Bucillamine

(RTTNews) - Revive Therapeutics Ltd. has signed a collaboration agreement with Attwill Medical Solutions LP for the clinical and commercial development of the company's next-generation lyophilized formulation of Bucillamine. AMS is one of the largest medical lyophilizers in the U.S.

The collaboration will support the technology transfer of the lyophilized formulation of Bucillamine from the University of Waterloo to AMS. After completing the technology transfer, AMS will begin the development and clinical trial manufacturing of lyophilized Bucillamine. Revive Therapeutics expects to have lyophilized Bucillamine ready for clinical evaluation in 2024.

"The formulation development of our novel lyophilized formulation of Bucillamine at the University of Waterloo is near complete, and we are now entering into the next phase of our product development cycle and preparing for a clinical trial," said Michael Frank, CEO of Revive.

