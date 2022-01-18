Markets

Revive Therapeutics Says 701 Subjects Dosed To Date In Phase 3 Trial For Bucillamine In COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (RVVTF) said that a total of 701 subjects have been dosed to date in a phase 3 clinical trial, which evaluates the safety and efficacy of Bucillamine, an oral drug with anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties, in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.

The company, in collaboration with Delta Health, has initiated the enrollment activities in Turkey at MLP Care, the largest hospital group in Turkey, and Istinye University with access to 30 research sites and over 6000 in-patient hospital beds, Revive said in a statement.

The company noted that it is on-track to complete study enrollment in the first-quarter of 2022. Also, the company is preparing its regulatory package for submission to the U.S. FDA and international regulatory authorities for drug approvals thereafter.

