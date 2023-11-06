News & Insights

Revive Therapeutics Reveals Exclusive License Agreement With Lawson Health For Long COVID Biomarkers

November 06, 2023 — 09:59 am EST

(RTTNews) - Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (RVVTF.OB), and its newly formed subsidiary, Revive Diagnostics Inc., announced a license agreement with Lawson Health Research Institute for exclusive rights to novel blood biomarkers that characterize long COVID. The agreement might help the commercialization of the world-first patented biomarker for long COVID and to find appropriate medical interventions and treatments.

The discovery of biomarkers was recently published in the journal, Molecular Medicine. Revive Therapeutics said it will work together with Lawson in completing the development of a qELISA laboratory test kit and a lateral flow assay point of care device for rapid testing of long COVID.

In addition, Revive Therapeutics will evaluate the potential of the long COVID test as a companion to Bucillamine - a potential treatment for long COVID disease.

