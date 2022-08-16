Revive Therapeutics Plans To Amend Study Protocol Of Phase 3 Trial For Bucillamine

(RTTNews) - Revive Therapeutics Ltd. issued an update on the phase 3 trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Bucillamine in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. The company will now amend the study protocol with the proposed new primary efficacy endpoints and submit to the FDA for further discussion and agreement.

The company said the proposed new primary efficacy endpoints may include the time to resolution from COVID-19 via the polymerase chain reaction test and the rate of sustained clinical resolution of certain symptoms of COVID-19. The proposed endpoints address the shift in COVID-19 clinical outcomes observed over the course of the pandemic.

