Revive Therapeutics Agrees With DRDC To Evaluate Bucillamine For Nerve Agent Exposure

October 17, 2023 — 07:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (RVVTF.OB) Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Defence Research and Development Canada- Suffield Research Centre (DRDC) to evaluate Bucillamine as a potential treatment for nerve agent exposure.

Nerve agents are highly toxic chemicals, exposure to which can cause death.

The research, which is expected to start in the first quarter of 2024, will be funded by the DRDC.

If promising, further studies will be conducted to facilitate Health Canada approval for the use of Bucillamine in nerve agents or organophosphate pesticide poisoning and potentially begin initial studies for efficacy against mild traumatic brain injury caused by concussive or explosive forces, Revive Therapeutics said.

