ReVive Joins With Perfect Corp. To Visualize Transformative Impact Of Skincare Products

(RTTNews) - ReVive has entered a partnership with Perfect Corp., harnessing the power of AI technology, and utilizing data derived from ReVive's skincare clinical trials. The partnership will visualize how ReVive products address specific skin concerns such as fine lines, wrinkles, under-eye puffiness, and enhancements in skin radiance over time. The new before & after visuals will be available for a range of ReVive's products, showcasing results across skin types and tones, on model imagery of all ages. The partnership is planned to launch in September 2024.

"We are pleased to collaborate with ReVive Skincare, empowering their customers to visualize the transformative impact of ReVive Skincare products through our AI skin simulation technology", said Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO Alice Chang.

