Revive Gets Clearance In Turkey To Proceed With Phase 3 Trial For Bucillamine In COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Canadian drug maker, Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (RVVTF.OB), said on Monday that it has received approval from ethics committee of Istinye University in Turkey, to move ahead with its phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Bucillamine, an oral drug aimed at patients with mild to moderate Covid-19.

The company is working with MLP Care, a hospital group in Turkey, and Istinye University with access to 30 clinical research sites, and over 6000 in-patient hospital beds.

Revive Therapeutics also noted that, as of now, it is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate or cure SARS-2 Coronavirus.

