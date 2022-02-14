Markets

Revive Gets Clearance In Turkey To Proceed With Phase 3 Trial For Bucillamine In COVID-19

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Canadian drug maker, Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (RVVTF.OB), said on Monday that it has received approval from ethics committee of Istinye University in Turkey, to move ahead with its phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Bucillamine, an oral drug aimed at patients with mild to moderate Covid-19.

The company is working with MLP Care, a hospital group in Turkey, and Istinye University with access to 30 clinical research sites, and over 6000 in-patient hospital beds.

Revive Therapeutics also noted that, as of now, it is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate or cure SARS-2 Coronavirus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular