Revival Gold (TSX:RVG) Price Target Increased by 6.67% to 1.63

The average one-year price target for Revival Gold (TSX:RVG) has been revised to 1.63 / share. This is an increase of 6.67% from the prior estimate of 1.53 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.62 to a high of 1.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 387.16% from the latest reported closing price of 0.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revival Gold. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVG is 0.81%, a decrease of 6.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.23% to 10,996K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 5,326K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EPGFX - EuroPac Gold Fund holds 2,420K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,336K shares, representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVG by 3.57% over the last quarter.

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 1,750K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PSPFX - Global Resources Fund holds 1,500K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing an increase of 33.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVG by 4.60% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.