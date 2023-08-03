Revival Gold (TSX:RVG) Price Target Decreased by 21.05% to 1.53

The average one-year price target for Revival Gold (TSX:RVG) has been revised to 1.53 / share. This is an decrease of 21.05% from the prior estimate of 1.94 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.52 to a high of 1.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 183.33% from the latest reported closing price of 0.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revival Gold. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVG is 0.97%, a decrease of 1.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.10% to 8,996K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 5,326K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 1,750K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PSPFX - Global Resources Fund holds 1,000K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EPGFX - EuroPac Gold Fund holds 920K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,336K shares, representing a decrease of 153.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVG by 60.62% over the last quarter.

