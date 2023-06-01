Revival Gold (TSX:RVG) Price Target Decreased by 12.64% to 1.94

The average one-year price target for Revival Gold (TSX:RVG) has been revised to 1.94 / share. This is an decrease of 12.64% from the prior estimate of 2.22 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.92 to a high of 2.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 272.69% from the latest reported closing price of 0.52 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 5,326K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EPGFX - EuroPac Gold Fund holds 2,520K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 786K shares, representing an increase of 68.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVG by 220.41% over the last quarter.

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 1,750K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PSPFX - Global Resources Fund holds 1,000K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

