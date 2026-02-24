Revival Gold (RVLGF) Price Target Increased by 55.16% to 1.81

The average one-year price target for Revival Gold (OTCPK:RVLGF) has been revised to $1.81 / share. This is an increase of 55.16% from the prior estimate of $1.16 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.46 to a high of $2.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 759.57% from the latest reported closing price of $0.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revival Gold. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 60.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVLGF is 0.60%, an increase of 22.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.63% to 14,490K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 8,183K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EPGFX - EuroPac Gold Fund holds 6,306K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,176K shares , representing a decrease of 29.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVLGF by 21.87% over the last quarter.

