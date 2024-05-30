Revival Gold Finalizes Merger with Ensign Minerals

Revival Gold (TSE:RVG) has released an update.

Revival Gold Inc. has completed its amalgamation with Ensign Minerals, forming a significant new entity in the gold development sector with the release of escrowed funds from a C$7.2 million private placement. The combined company now controls a substantial land package in Utah and Idaho and aims to become a leading heap leach gold producer targeting 150,000 ounces of gold annually.

