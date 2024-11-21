Revival Gold Announces AGM Results and Leadership Change

Revival Gold (TSE:RVG) has released an update.
Revival Gold Inc. announced key results from its Annual General Meeting, where all director nominees were elected with overwhelming support, showcasing investor confidence. Additionally, the company sees a transition in its exploration leadership as Steve Priesmeyer retires, marking the end of an era in their exploration efforts. These developments highlight Revival Gold’s strategic direction and commitment to growth in the gold mining sector.
