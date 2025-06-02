BioTech
RVPH

Reviva Reports Positive Full Dataset For Phase 3 RECOVER OLE Study Of Brilaroxazine In Schizophrenia

June 02, 2025 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (RVPH) Monday announced a positive full dataset following the completion of its Phase 3 RECOVER open-label extension (OLE) 1-year study evaluating the long-term safety, tolerability and efficacy of brilaroxazine in patients with schizophrenia. Results from the study showed that treatment with brilaroxazine led to strong broad-spectrum efficacy lasting more than 1 year and was generally well tolerated with a 35% discontinuation rate.

Long-term safety data from 100 patients who completed one year of treatment is required to submit NDA for brilaroxacin to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RVPH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.