Reviva Pharma's schizophrenia drug succeeds in late-stage study

October 30, 2023 — 07:54 am EDT

Written by Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings RVPH.O said on Monday its lead experimental drug to treat adults with schizophrenia helped reduce disease symptoms in a late-stage study.

Schizophrenia is a chronic mental disorder that causes distortion in thoughts, hallucinations and feelings of fright and paranoia.

The drug, brilaroxazine, clocked a 10.1 point reduction, compared to a placebo, in a medical scale used to measure the severity of schizophrenia symptoms like delusions, hallucinations and emotional withdrawal among others.

Brilaroxazine belongs to a class of drugs called serotonin-dopamine signaling modulator which regulates the levels of two chemical messengers in the brain, serotonin and dopamine.

