Oct 30 (Reuters) - Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings RVPH.O said on Monday its experimental drug to treat adults with schizophrenia met the main goal of a late-stage study.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

