Reviva Pharmaceuticals reports Q3 EPS (25c), consensus (25c)

As of September 30, 2024, the Company’s cash totaled approximately $5.6 million compared to approximately $23.4 million as of December 31, 2023. “We continue to advance our late-stage brilaroxazine program with initial focus in schizophrenia and expansion potential across indications driven by underlying disruption in serotonin signaling,” said Laxminarayan Bhat, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Reviva. “Our global 1-year OLE trial is progressing well, and we have over 100 patients who have completed one year of treatment which is a requirement for New Drug Application (NDA) submission. Importantly, we expect topline data from the OLE trial in December 2024. In addition to long-term safety, tolerability and efficacy, the full data analysis of the OLE trial expected in the first quarter of 2025 will also include vocal and blood biomarker data designed to support the strong efficacy of brilaroxazine for negative symptoms and other key symptom domains of schizophrenia. We remain highly encouraged by the differentiated potential of once-daily brilaroxazine to address major unmet needs for patients with schizophrenia and are targeting a potential NDA submission for brilaroxazine in the second quarter of 2026.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RVPH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.