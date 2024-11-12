News & Insights

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Progresses with Brilaroxazine Study Update

November 12, 2024 — 10:27 am EST

An announcement from Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings ( (RVPH) ) is now available.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals announced an enrollment update for its open-label extension study on brilaroxazine, showcasing promising results in schizophrenia patients. With 108 patients completing a year of treatment, the trial indicates good tolerability and supports the drug’s New Drug Application submission to the FDA. The study is on track to provide crucial long-term safety data by early 2025, with top-line results expected by December 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

