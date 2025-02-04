Reviva Pharmaceuticals to Present at Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on February 12, 2025

Reviva Pharmaceuticals' CEO will present at the Oppenheimer Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on February 12, 2025.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. announced that its Founder, President, and CEO, Laxminarayan Bhat, Ph.D., will present at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference held virtually from February 11-12, 2025. During the presentation scheduled for February 12 at 2:40 p.m. ET, Bhat will provide a corporate update on Reviva's ongoing work in developing therapies for unmet medical needs, particularly in central nervous system, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. Reviva's pipeline includes two drug candidates, brilaroxazine (RP5063) and RP1208, both of which are new chemical entities discovered by the company and protected by composition of matter patents in multiple regions.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals will present at the prestigious Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference, highlighting visibility and potential investor interest in the company.

The presentation will include a corporate update, which may enhance transparency regarding Reviva's developments and strategies in the pharmaceutical sector.

Reviva has two drug candidates in its pipeline, brilaroxazine and RP1208, both of which are new chemical entities and have received composition of matter patents in key markets.

Announcement of the company's participation in a conference may suggest a lack of significant new developments or updates, as the focus is on a corporate update rather than major product news or breakthroughs.



The lack of detailed information about ongoing trials or progress in their drug development pipeline could indicate potential stagnation or challenges in advancing their therapeutics.



The phrasing of "unmet medical needs" could imply that existing treatments in the market are inadequate, thereby raising concerns over the effectiveness and marketability of the company's own drug candidates.

CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (“Reviva” or the “Company”), a late-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that Laxminarayan Bhat, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Reviva will present at the Oppenheimer 35



th



Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference, taking place virtually February 11-12, 2025.







Oppenheimer 35







th







Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference







Format: Corporate update





Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025





Time: 2:40 p.m. ET





Location: Virtual





Webcast Link:



Click Here









About Reviva







Reviva is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva’s current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases. Reviva’s pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, brilaroxazine (RP5063) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both brilaroxazine and RP1208 in the United States, Europe, and several other countries.







