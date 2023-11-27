Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings (RVPH) Price Target Increased by 13.48% to 17.17

The average one-year price target for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings (NASDAQ:RVPH) has been revised to 17.17 / share. This is an increase of 13.48% from the prior estimate of 15.13 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 276.53% from the latest reported closing price of 4.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVPH is 0.04%, an increase of 144.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.88% to 2,953K shares. The put/call ratio of RVPH is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 600K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 824K shares, representing a decrease of 37.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVPH by 35.81% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 423K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares, representing a decrease of 8.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVPH by 21.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 373K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 221K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares, representing an increase of 14.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVPH by 56.43% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 171K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares, representing an increase of 11.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVPH by 4.25% over the last quarter.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. Reviva's primary focus is developing its lead product candidate, RP5063 (brilaroxazine), for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. Reviva also intends to develop RP5063 for treating PAH and IPF. RP5063 is a serotonin, dopamine, and nicotinic receptor active compound, which has successfully completed a global Phase 2 clinical trial and has shown clinical efficacy and safety for schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder.

