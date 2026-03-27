Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings (RVPH) Price Target Increased by 2,046.68% to 117.30

The average one-year price target for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings (NasdaqCM:RVPH) has been revised to $117.30 / share. This is an increase of 2,046.68% from the prior estimate of $5.46 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $336.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14,865.55% from the latest reported closing price of $0.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVPH is 0.00%, an increase of 88.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.74% to 11,157K shares. The put/call ratio of RVPH is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 2,263K shares representing 17.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,711K shares , representing an increase of 24.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVPH by 1.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,049K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares , representing an increase of 46.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVPH by 26.80% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 895K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares , representing an increase of 74.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVPH by 194.63% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 682K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares , representing an increase of 23.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVPH by 0.70% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 555K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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