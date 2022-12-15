Markets
Reviva Pharma Up 7% On Positive Safety Data For Its Schizophrenia Drug Brilaroxazine

December 15, 2022 — 10:03 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (RVPH) are rising more than 7% Thursday morning after the company announced positive safety data from the drug-drug interaction study of its drug candidate brilaroxazine.

Brilaroxazine is a serotonin/dopamine modulator in Phase 3 study for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Topline data from the Phase 3 RECOVER study evaluating brilaroxazine for schizophrenia is expected in mid-2023.

RVPH, currently at $4.33, has traded in the range of 0.53-6.10 in the last 1 year.

