Revisions cast Turkey's past current account in positive light

ANKARA, March 11 (Reuters) - Turkey revised its 2019 current account surplus up to $8 billion from a previously-announced $1.7 billion, the central bank said on Wednesday as part of a planned adjustment to calculations that could raise questions among investors and economists.

The bank announced adjustments going back to 2013 that cast Turkey's historically problematic current account in a more positive light.

It reduced the 2018 deficit by $7.5 billion to $20.8 billion, and provided expected revisions for the previous years that totaled $44 billion in upward revisions since 2013.

Chronic current account deficits have long been a worry for the government and investors since it leaves Turkey, which largely imports its energy needs, reliant on speculative inflows to finance the shortfall.

However, a 2018 currency crisis sent import prices soaring and resulted in a surplus in 2019, the first in 18 years.

An economist said the revisions would delay by several months an expected return to a current account deficit in 2020, adding that the changes were "justified."

"But we think the credibility of the data will be questioned due to the large positive impact of the revision," the economist added.

The revisions emerged as the central bank announced that the January current account data had shown a deficit of $1.804 billion, less than the $2.5 billion expected in a Reuters poll.

