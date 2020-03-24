Reviewing BlackRock’s Updated Investor Stewardship Guidelines

By Dan Romito, AVP, Business Development & Strategy, Nasdaq IR Intelligence

Based on the March 2020 revisions within BlackRock’s Investment Stewardship guide, we feel there are particular ESG-related updates corporates need to be aware of, especially when evaluating their respective strategic priorities. Further, as we get deeper into this year’s proxy season, we are simultaneously observing certain revisions for ESG-related disclosures.

In this recent version of their stewardship guide, BlackRock explicitly highlights a variety of key adjustments within their evaluation of ESG profiles. In addition to moving from annual to quarterly proxy voting disclosures, there are five other critical updates corporates need to understand when formulating ESG disclosures and corresponding company engagements. To be fair, in terms of revision, BlackRock does explicitly state that progress and a thoughtful roadmap are essential within their respective evaluations. In other words, understanding the process of getting from A to B is, for the time being, more important than actually being at B.

After reviewing the release, here are our top five observations:

1. Board Quality

Revises and expands the conventional definition of “diversity” to place added emphasis on industry, expertise and geography

Moving forward, BlackRock expects access to non-executive, independent directors

Accountability for ample and meaningful disclosure lies with the most senior non-executive director

2. Environmental Risk & Opportunity

BlackRock has outlined an explicit goal that stipulates their desire to see all held corporates to adopt both SASB and TCFD by the end of 2020

BlackRock expects companies with which they have already engaged on TCFD-aligned reporting to disclose sufficient detail across the four pillars of the TCFD framework and provide a timeframe within which the company will report fully in line with the eleven recommendations

Directors will be held accountable for non-compliance

3. Corporate Strategy & Capital Allocation

Explicitly outlining what a company does every day to create stakeholder value is increasingly becoming mandatory as opposed to helpful

The roadmap outlining long-term strategic directives needs to evolve in a manner that utilizes less generic language

This roadmap should highlight how SASB is being incorporated into overall business strategy

4. Compensation Promoting Long-Termism

How a corporate’s specific pay program and framework appropriately incentivizes executives to deliver on objectives

While “appropriately” is not defined in this section, it is implied that the long-term perspective is predicated upon performance over a three to five year period

As with the other categories outlined in the document, understanding the roadmap that explains the long-term goals for management and the board are critical

5. Human Capital Management

A robust human capital management (i.e. ‘HCM’) strategy that addresses the changing market trends is now incorporated within Blackrock’s evaluation

BlackRock fully endorses the perspective that sound business practices are likely to create and engaged and stable workforce

The Board will ultimately be held accountable for any absent disclosure outlining the Board’s role in overseeing a company’s human capital practices

Even though this added guidance is indeed helpful, it does add to a growing complexity brewing among a wide variety of global issuers. BlackRock offers one of the more influential perspectives within the capital markets, however, what they outline as best practices, is one of several different viewpoints. The fact remains the topic presents a distinct dilemma for corporates. Namely, a growing population is increasingly coming to the understand the borderline-mandatory nature of ESG, yet the predicament lies in both separating material from “noise” along with prioritizing the various frameworks and data providers operating within the market.

Download the Nasdaq ESG Advisory Brochure here.

The primary focus of ESG Advisory centers on collaborating with corporate clients in a manner that accomplishes these critical objectives. Based on the specific strategic directives of the client, we customize an approach that delineates the line separating material and noise, while providing solutions for the potential vulnerabilities within an ESG profile.

Click here to learn more.