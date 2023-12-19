Review of XLE | The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund – (December 2023)

Overview

The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) is a popular option for investors seeking exposure to the energy sector. Tracking the S&P Select Sector Energy Index, XLE offers a diversified basket of leading oil, gas and consumable fuel, energy equipment and services companies, providing an effective representation of the energy sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Performance Snapshot

As of December 18 2023, the important financial metrics of XLE are as follows (source: Morningstar, Quant Evolution):

5Y Return: +41.43%

With a 5-year return of +41.43%, XLE underperformed that of S&P 500 (+85.03%), and it remains to be seen whether the ETF can close the gap in coming years.

5Y Sharpe ratio: 0.40

Sharpe ratio is another important metric to look at. Generally speaking, a number between 0 and 0.99 is considered low risk/low reward.

As explained by Marco Santanche, an ETF strategist and author of the newsletter Quant Evolution, “Sharpe ratio is one of the metrics I will look at, as it quantifies how much return an investor is receiving per unit of risk. However, we should not overestimate its usefulness as an indicator, since the past does not reliably predict future outcomes.”

5Y Maximum drawdown: -52.38%

Maximum drawdown is another critical metric that investors should carefully examine when evaluating ETFs. The maximum drawdown of XLE is significantly higher than that of SP 500 (-23.87%) during the period.

“This metric helps investors gauge the potential downside risk associated with an ETF,” notes Santanche. “A lower maximum drawdown implies a more stable investment, which can be particularly important for risk-averse investors.”

Total expense ratio: 0.10%

Additionally, the Total Expense Ratio (TER) is a crucial factor that investors should take into account. The TER reflects the overall costs associated with managing and operating the ETF, presented as a percentage of the fund's average net assets.

Beta (vs S&P 500): 0.36

"Beta is an important metric to look at, as it tells us about how much risk an investment adds to the underlying portfolio from the perspective of direction and relative volatility,” says Santanche. “A beta close to one means the ETF tends to move in line with the broader market.”

Key Features

Index-tracking: XLE passively tracks the S&P Select Sector Energy Index, offering broad exposure to the sector without the need for active stock picking.

Top holdings: Major players like Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips dominate the portfolio, ensuring exposure to industry leaders.

Low cost: XLE boasts an expense ratio of 0.10%, making it a cost-effective way to access the energy sector.

High liquidity: XLE is one of the most liquid energy ETFs, ensuring easy buying and selling with tight bid-ask spreads.

Risks

Despite its potential benefits, investing in XLE comes with its share of risks. The energy sector is susceptible to global economic trends, geopolitical tensions, and regulatory changes. Additionally, the ongoing transition toward renewable energy sources introduces uncertainties that can impact the performance of traditional energy companies within the fund.

