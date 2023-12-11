Review of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) | December 2023

The Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) is designed to track the performance of the FTSE Developed All Cap ex US Index. The goal of the ETF is to provide investors with a convenient way to match the performance of a diversified group of stocks of large-, mid-, and small-cap companies located in Canada and the major markets of Europe and the Pacific region.

Performance of VEA

As of 11 December 2023, the financial metrics of VEA are as follows (source: Morningstar, Quant Evolution):

5Y Return: 20.3%

With a 5-year return of 20.3%, VEA has been underperforming that of SP500 (67%), and it remains to be seen if VEA can close the gap in the coming year.

Sharpe ratio: 0.30

Sharpe ratio is another important metric to look at. Generally speaking, a number between 0 and 0.99 is considered low risk/low reward.

As explained by Marco Santanche, an ETF strategist and author of the newsletter Quant Evolution, “Sharpe ratio is one of the metrics I will look at, as it quantifies how much return an investor is receiving per unit of risk. However, we should not overestimate its usefulness as an indicator, since the past does not reliably predict future outcomes.”

Maximum drawdown: -28.1%

Maximum drawdown is a metric that investors should carefully examine when evaluating ETFs. The maximum drawdown of VEA is higher than that of SP500 (-23.87%) during the period.

“This metric helps investors gauge the potential downside risk associated with an ETF,” says Santanche. “A lower maximum drawdown implies a more stable investment, which can be particularly important for risk-averse investors.”

Total expense ratio: 0.05%

Additionally, the Total Expense Ratio (TER) is a crucial factor that investors should take into account. The TER reflects the overall costs associated with managing and operating the ETF, presented as a percentage of the fund's average net assets. With a fee of 0.05%, VEA boasts one of the lowest expense ratios among ETFs.

Beta (vs SP500): 0.94

"Beta is an important metric to look at, as it tells us about how much risk an investment adds to the underlying portfolio from the perspective of direction and relative volatility,” says Santanche. “A beta close to one with respect to SP500 means the ETF moves in tandem with the SP500.”

Pros of Investing in VEA

Exposure to International Market: One of the primary benefits of VEA is its ability to offer investors exposure to a diverse range of developed market stocks. This helps spread risk, reducing the impact of poor performance in any single country or sector.

Cost Efficiency: Vanguard is known for its low-cost approach to investing, and VEA is no exception. With a low expense ratio (0.05%), investors can gain exposure to a broad basket of international stocks without incurring high fees.

Liquidity: VEA is a well-established ETF with high trading volumes. This liquidity can be attractive to investors, as it allows for easy buying and selling of shares on the open market without significantly impacting the ETF's price.

Cons of Investing in VEA

High Correlation with US: Historically, VEA has high correlation with the US market. While it holds a diverse range of developed market stocks, VEA does little to diversify your risk away from a US-centric portfolio.

Currency Risk: Since VEA invests in international markets, it is exposed to currency fluctuations. Changes in exchange rates may impact the returns for investors, potentially adding an additional layer of risk to the investment.

Lower Growth: VEA focuses exclusively on developed markets, excluding exposure to emerging markets. Investors seeking diversification into rapidly growing economies may need to look elsewhere in their portfolio for such exposure.

