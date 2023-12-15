Review of Uranium ETFs: URA, NUCL, URNM

Uranium, a naturally occurring element, plays a crucial role in nuclear power generation, powering both electricity grids and propelling the development of nuclear weapons. Its unique properties make it an essential component of the nuclear industry. However, due to political considerations, many large uranium companies remain state-owned and inaccessible to traditional stock market investments.

Enter uranium ETFs, exchange-traded funds that provide investors with indirect exposure to the uranium market. By holding shares in companies involved in uranium mining, refining, and processing, ETFs offer a convenient and diversified way to participate in the potential growth of the nuclear fuel market. Below is a list of 3 uranium ETFs that are worth investors' consideration.

Why Invest in Uranium

As noted by Marco Santanche, an ETF strategist and author of the monthly newsletter Quant Evolution, “The uranium sector has grown incredibly in assets under management, and has brought additional fuel to the renewable energy sector as a whole.”

The International Energy Agency has urged an increase in efforts in order to reach net zero emissions by 2050, in line with national and international targets.

“While controversial, especially due to the Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011, this energy resource remains an important factor in moving towards net zero carbon emissions,” says Santache in his newsletter. "The appeal for this commodity has grown further since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which led Europe to move away from natural gas."

As a result, the AUM of uranium ETFs has exploded in recent years:

Review of Global X Uranium ETF (URA):

URA is a specialized ETF that offers investors exposure to the global uranium industry. Launched by Global X Funds, this ETF aims to track the performance of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components, including those in extraction, refining, exploration, or manufacturing of equipment for the uranium and nuclear industries. URA is the largest ETF on this list, and is a targeted play on uranium mining and the production of nuclear components.

As of 14 December 2023, the YTD return of URA is 29.49%, and its expense ratio 0.69%. Its total assets under management (AUM) are $24.3 billion.

Review of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear Technologies UCITS ETF (NUCL)

NUCL is a passively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the MarketVector Global Uranium and Nuclear Energy Infrastructure Index. The index is composed of companies that are involved in the uranium mining and nuclear energy infrastructure industries. The NUCL ETF is a relatively new product, having launched in the first quarter of 2023.

As of 14 December 2023, the YTD return of NUCL is 27.75%. Its total assets under management (AUM) are currently $23.3 million. The fund has a 0.55% expense ratio.

Review of Sprott Uranium Miners Fund (URNM)

URNM is an ETF that tracks the North Shore Global Uranium Mining Index (URNMX). The index is designed to provide investors with exposure to companies that devote at least 50% of their assets to the uranium mining industry, which may include mining, exploration, development, and production of uranium, or holding physical uranium, owning uranium royalties, or engaging in other, non-mining activities that support the uranium mining industry.

As of 14 December 2023, the YTD return of URNM is 48.11%. Its total assets under management (AUM) are currently $1.61 billion. The fund has a 0.83% expense ratio.

Performance of URA, NUCL and URNM

As noted by Santanche, “The stellar performance of URA, NUCL and URNM in 2023 has been driven by a number of factors, including: (1) the rising global demand for nuclear power as a clean and reliable source of energy, (2) the increasing scarcity of uranium resources, and (3) the potential for new nuclear technologies to improve the safety and efficiency of nuclear power plants.”

Despite being niche investments, uranium ETFs present a compelling opportunity for investors seeking exposure to the expanding nuclear energy sector. Notably, all three funds —URA, NUCL, and URNM — boast strong recent performance coupled with relatively low expense ratios. These factors position them as attractive investment options deserving attention from investors looking to capitalize on the upward trajectory of the nuclear energy industry.

