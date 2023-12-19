Review of IWM | iShares Russell 2000 ETF (December 2023)

Overview

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), managed by BlackRock, aims to track the performance of the Russell 2000 Index. This index is widely regarded as a leading benchmark for small-cap U.S. stocks, encompassing 2,000 companies that represent a slice of the broader market. The fund generally invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of its underlying index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of its underlying index (i.e., depositary receipts representing securities of the underlying index) and may invest up to 20% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents.

Performance Snapshot

As of December 18 2023, the important financial metrics of IWM are as follows (source: Morningstar, Quant Evolution):

5Y Return: +44.03%

With a 5-year return of %, IWM underperformed that of S&P 500 (77%), and it remains to be seen whether the ETF can close the gap in coming years.

Sharpe ratio: 0.23

Sharpe ratio is another important metric to look at. Generally speaking, a number between 0 and 0.99 is considered low risk/low reward.

As explained by Marco Santanche, an ETF strategist and author of the newsletter Quant Evolution, “Sharpe ratio is one of the metrics I will look at, as it quantifies how much return an investor is receiving per unit of risk. However, we should not overestimate its usefulness as an indicator, since the past does not reliably predict future outcomes.”

Maximum drawdown: -30.62%

Maximum drawdown is another critical metric that investors should carefully examine when evaluating ETFs. The maximum drawdown of IWM is higher than that of SP 500 (-23.87%) during the period.

“This metric helps investors gauge the potential downside risk associated with an ETF,” notes Santanche. “A lower maximum drawdown implies a more stable investment, which can be particularly important for risk-averse investors.”

Total expense ratio: 0.19%

Additionally, the Total Expense Ratio (TER) is a crucial factor that investors should take into account. The TER reflects the overall costs associated with managing and operating the ETF, presented as a percentage of the fund's average net assets.

Beta (vs S&P 500): 0.70

"Beta is an important metric to look at, as it tells us about how much risk an investment adds to the underlying portfolio from the perspective of direction and relative volatility,” says Santanche. “A beta close to one means the ETF tends to move in line with the broader market.”

Key Features

Diversification: One of the primary advantages of investing in the iShares Russell 2000 ETF is the instant diversification it provides. With holdings across various sectors, investors can spread their risk and potentially reduce the impact of poor-performing individual stocks on the overall portfolio.

Small-Cap Exposure: Small-cap stocks are known for their potential for high growth, as these companies often have room for expansion and innovation. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF provides investors with a vehicle to tap into this potential and participate in the growth of smaller, emerging companies.

Low Expense Ratio: Cost is a crucial factor for many investors, and the iShares Russell 2000 ETF boasts a competitive expense ratio (0.19%). This low cost can contribute to higher overall returns, especially for long-term investors.

Considerations

Volatility: Small-cap stocks are generally more volatile than their larger counterparts. Investors in the iShares Russell 2000 ETF should be prepared for fluctuations in value and be able to withstand short-term market turbulence.

Market Conditions: The performance of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF is closely tied to the overall health of the U.S. economy. Investors should consider economic indicators and market conditions when evaluating the potential of this ETF.

