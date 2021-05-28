Review: A theory of everything green

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Producing an economic theory of everything to do with climate change is a bold ambition. If anyone can do it, it’s probably William Nordhaus, an economist whose long-running efforts to model the interaction of the economy and climate won him the Nobel Prize in 2018.

His new book, “The Spirit of Green: The Economics of Collisions and Contagions in a Crowded World,” gives a sweeping account of how different facets from carbon taxes to colonizing Mars might fit together. It also offers the solutions economists have identified to counter climate change.

The volume is in part an extended history of, and primer on, the concepts and jargon in the debate surrounding the environment. It covers shortcomings in classical economics, the political realities, policy options, human foibles and so on, with pandemic parallels thrown in to suit the times. As such it’s valuable context for anyone usually interested in only a narrower set of issues.

For instance, Nordhaus looks at traditional measures and how they miss key elements – literally in some cases. GDP accounts neither for unmeasured activity including the depletion of resources nor for externalities (a word the reader will see often in the book) like the negative effect on health from pollution. America’s output would, he suggests, look roughly 10% lower allowing for such things.

On the other hand, economic growth in the United States in recent decades might look stronger if adjusted for the cost of carbon dioxide emissions. That’s because emissions per unit of output have been on the decline. This message is a promising selling point for a revamp of national accounting – but it holds only for already wealthy, developed economies.

The book starts with the notion of a “Green society,” from which follows its huge range of subject matter, including philosophy, the law, finance, technological advances and more. The breadth is overwhelming at times. Yet Nordhaus has interesting things to say even about topics that could have been left out. His back-of-the-envelope effort to quantify the woeful economics of establishing humanity on other planets is fascinating.

One lesson from that analysis as well as from broader concepts is the need to count everything properly. Fresh water and other public resources are under-priced almost everywhere. The social benefit of environmental regulation is huge but hard to calculate. On the cost side, emitters of pollution rarely pay for it, distorting their financial incentives from the point of view of the rest of society. The list is long, underscoring the complexity of the problem.

Yet unlike more extreme environmental advocates, Nordhaus doesn’t want to kill the businesses that produce the pollution. Instead he proposes economically “efficient” solutions that, while unavoidably imposed by governments, rely on market forces to operate.

Take a carbon tax, an idea Nordhaus pushes strongly. He says it should be calibrated not to deliberately penalize emitters but to offset the social cost of pollution. That’s perhaps $40 per ton of carbon dioxide at present in the United States.

He discusses the fairly radical changes in human and corporate habits that need to occur if the targets set in the 2015 Paris climate accord are to be met, never mind improved upon. Yet he seems reluctant to go all-in on the much higher carbon taxes that, in theory, could really incentivize their achievement.

On the other hand, the United States and most other jurisdictions currently have no carbon tax at all. A lot of pollution is regulated in part with emissions permits that are handed out for free. There’s a mindset that needs to change across many countries for Nordhaus’s mechanisms to stand a chance of widespread adoption.

It’s even more significant than that: “Setting the universal global harmonized (carbon) price at the right level is ‘all’ that is required for an efficient policy for climate change,” the author says.

He knows full well the enormity of that “all.” International agreement to take coordinated action, which is needed to bend the curve of emissions sufficiently to make a serious dent in climate change, is the hardest level of cooperation to achieve. Fighting a global pandemic poses a similar challenge.

Nordhaus’s green compendium is rational and balanced. There are rare exceptions, such as his assessment that environmental, social and governance investment portfolios will more or less by definition underperform if their criteria exclude some proportion of the stocks available to buy. Many asset managers would beg to differ, and S&P Global concluded in a report last month that ESG-themed exchange-traded funds mostly outperformed the S&P 500 Index in the first year of the pandemic.

The author of “The Spirit of Green” clearly cares intensely about the climate, believes economics offers answers, and sees some welcome positive trends. None of that will get the world to where the science suggests it needs to be, though, unless people – and especially politicians – listen, learn, and act.

Follow @richardbeales1 https://twitter.com/richardbeales1 on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- “The Spirit of Green: The Economics of Collisions and Contagions in a Crowded World” by William Nordhaus was published by Princeton University Press on May 18.

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [BEALES/]

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe | Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.