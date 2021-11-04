Reverse Repos: What They Are, and Why They Matter

When the Fed announced the long-awaited tapering of asset purchases yesterday afternoon, stocks moved higher. That came as no surprise to most traders. Indeed, in yesterday's Market Musings I called a positive response to a tapering announcement an “obvious” trade. I said I would not be taking it because the risk/reward skewed the wrong way but didn’t explain why traders now thought the most likely outcome following the announcement of a reduction in Fed asset purchases would be a jump in stocks, the opposite of what has been feared for a while.

The reason is somewhat wonkish but interesting, and it concerns a market that is probably not well known among retail traders: reverse repurchase agreements, more commonly known as reverse repos.

I and others have been saying for years that the principal reason for sustained stock market strength has been the liquidity added by the Fed. When a central bank buys assets it hands essentially new money to banks and financial institutions while simultaneously pushing interest rates down. Faced with a lot of cash and with interest rates near zero, banks, who always seek a return on capital, are almost forced to buy stocks with that new money.

When the end of that was announced, you would think that stocks should logically fall. Traders, however, were expecting the opposite reaction. The most stated reason for that is that the economy is now strong enough to not need the Fed’s help. There is some truth to that, and it was Jay Powell’s stated reason yesterday, but both the policy change and the reaction to it were made possible because the banks no longer need the additional liquidity provided by the Fed buying bonds. If anything, we are at the point where continuing down the same path could become harmful rather than helpful.

This chart tells you how we know that:

It shows the dollar volume of reverse repos which, as you can see, have been climbing since April and has settled at over a trillion dollars.

So, what is a reverse repo and why does a rise in them signal a change in Fed policy and tell us that it won’t cause a stock market drop?

A repo is a way for the Fed to add temporary liquidity to the market, whereby the central bank’s open market desk purchases assets from banks for a short time, usually overnight, before reversing the deal. It is basically a loan of cash to the bank, guaranteed by the assets purchased. A reverse repo is, logically enough, the reverse of that, where the bank makes a short-term, guaranteed loan to the central bank. Reverse repos are a sign of excess liquidity in the system, meaning that banks have money left over after covering their liabilities and investing and lending what they are comfortable with.

A sustained rise in reverse repos such as we have seen this year tells the Fed that banks don’t need their help anymore and that they can reduce liquidity adding measures, which were originally intended to be a short-term response to a crisis, without disrupting either the economy or financial markets. That is why traders weren’t worried by the reversal of QE. They know that the Fed’s asset purchases are now resulting in excess cash in the system and can be gradually withdrawn without reducing support for equities or the volume of loans that support economic growth.

I know all of this sounds extremely complicated, but it really isn’t in terms of its implications for the stock market. There are other contributory factors, but essentially, a big jump in the volume of reverse repos means that, after a lot of help from the Fed, the financial system is now self-supporting. That means that a course reversal now will not be too disruptive, and that allows traders and investors to focus on strong growth in the economy and corporate earnings. If those things continue to drive stocks higher rather than the Fed’s actions, we are in a better place than we were, and further gains are coming.

