Reverence Capital Partners Opportunities Fund I Cuts Stake in Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR)

Fintel reports that Reverence Capital Partners Opportunities Fund I has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.25MM shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR). This represents 7.66% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 12, 2019 they reported 6.38MM shares and 9.45% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.83% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.79% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.58% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Victory Capital Holdings is $32.03. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.58% from its latest reported closing price of $30.05.

The projected annual revenue for Victory Capital Holdings is $835MM, a decrease of 2.29%. The projected annual EPS is $4.43, an increase of 10.08%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in Victory Capital Holdings. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCTR is 0.41%, a decrease of 6.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.16% to 51,302K shares. The put/call ratio of VCTR is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Crestview Partners II GP holds 25,696K shares representing 37.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,071K shares, representing a decrease of 9.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 0.12% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 1,458K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,542K shares, representing a decrease of 5.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 3.90% over the last quarter.

TimesSquare Capital Management holds 1,447K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,576K shares, representing a decrease of 8.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 8.17% over the last quarter.

Strs Ohio holds 1,249K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,013K shares, representing an increase of 18.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCTR by 34.57% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,196K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Holdings Background Information

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $150.6 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

