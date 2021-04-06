Revered AI Researcher Samy Benagio Quits Google Brain

(RTTNews) - Samy Bengaio, a team lead in Google's research architecture Brain, becomes the latest name to quit the foundation, since its controversial firing of ethics AI researcher Timnit Gebru in December 2020. Gebru was the co-lead in Benagio's team and was the co-founder of Black in AI. In a mail obtained by CNBC, Benagio wrote, "This is one of the most difficult emails I can think of sending to all of you: I have decided to leave Google in order to pursue other exciting opportunities". While Benagio doesn't relate his decision with the sacking of Gebru, sources believe Google's handling of Gebru's case has prompted multiple researchers to quit the tech giant. Benagio had also publicly mentioned that he was not made aware of Gebru's sacking. Margaret Mitchell, another co-lead to Gebru, was also shown the door under file transferring allegations. CEO of Google and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Sundar Pichai ensured a thorough investigation of the fallout, but the company concluded in February that they have made certain changes to the research policies declining to publish any results. Benagio, in his mail, praised his team saying, "I've learned so much with all of you, in terms of machine learning research of course, but also on how difficult yet important it is to organize a large team of researchers as to promote long term ambitious research, exploration, rigor and diversity and inclusion."

