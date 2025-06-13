With Revenues Stabilizing, Can WidePoint Turn Around to Profitability?

WidePoint Corporation WYY is leaving no stone unturned to return to profitability. Although the company’s bottom line remains in the red, strategic progress in key areas indicates that it is building the foundation for long-term earnings improvement.



Central to that effort is WidePoint’s increasing focus on higher-margin business segments. The company's managed services are gaining traction, particularly within federal contracts.



In the first quarter of 2025, WidePoint maintained a consistent gross profit margin of 14% relative to total revenues, mirroring the performance from the prior-year period. However, a closer examination reveals a significant improvement in the company’s underlying profitability when excluding lower-margin carrier services. On that basis, WidePoint’s gross profit margin rose sharply to 40%, up from 32% a year earlier.



This improvement highlights the company’s ongoing shift toward higher-margin business segments. The primary factor contributing to this margin expansion was a reduction in lower-margin reselling activity, which tends to dilute overall profitability. As WidePoint continues to refine its revenue mix, gross margin is expected to fluctuate depending on the proportion of high and low-margin services delivered in any given quarter. Nonetheless, the first-quarter results suggest progress in efforts to enhance core profitability by emphasizing more value-added offerings.



Momentum is also building around the Spiral 4 contract vehicle, where WidePoint secured new task orders and anticipates more awards as legacy contracts expire. To support growth, WidePoint is investing in infrastructure and talent, particularly around its Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform. The company continues to generate positive free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA. Importantly, WYY reaffirmed its 2025 goal of delivering positive earnings per share.



For now, WidePoint is walking the line between strategic investment and financial discipline. Whether that is enough to deliver net income in 2025 remains an open question.

WYY’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

WYY’s shares have declined 10.4% in the past three months against the industry’s rise of 6.8%. In the same time frame, other industry players, such as CACI International Inc. CACI and Cass Information Systems, Inc. CASS, have seen their stocks gain 19.4% and decline 0.9%, respectively.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

WYY stock is currently trading at a discount. It is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 0.19X, well below the industry average of 1.82X, reflecting an attractive investment opportunity. Then again, other industry players, such as CACI International and Cass Information Systems, have P/S ratios of 1.05X and 2.86X, respectively.

P/S (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 has shifted from projected earnings of 1 cent per share to a loss of 14 cents over the past 30 days. In 2024, the company reported an adjusted loss of 21 cents per share.

The company’s earnings for 2026 are likely to witness robust growth of 175%. Meanwhile, CACI International and Cass Information Systems earnings in fiscal 2025 are likely to witness growth of 17% and 93.5%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

