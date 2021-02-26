Revenue Miss: ONEOK, Inc. Fell 5.1% Short Of Analyst Revenue Estimates And Analysts Have Been Revising Their Models

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) came out with its annual results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. Revenues came in 5.1% below expectations, at US$8.5b. Statutory earnings per share were relatively better off, with a per-share profit of US$1.42 being roughly in line with analyst estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:OKE Earnings and Revenue Growth February 26th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for ONEOK from eleven analysts is for revenues of US$11.2b in 2021 which, if met, would be a sizeable 31% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 114% to US$3.04. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$11.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.07 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target rose 6.3% to US$43.71despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of ONEOK's earnings by assigning a price premium. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic ONEOK analyst has a price target of US$51.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$35.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting ONEOK's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 31% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.8% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 11% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect ONEOK to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for ONEOK going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

