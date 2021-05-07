Revenue Miss: Green Brick Partners, Inc. Fell 7.6% Short Of Analyst Revenue Estimates And Analysts Have Been Revising Their Models

Shareholders might have noticed that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) filed its first-quarter result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.6% to US$25.14 in the past week. Results look mixed - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$234m, statutory earnings beat expectations 3.8%, with Green Brick Partners reporting profits of US$0.51 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqCM:GRBK Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Green Brick Partners from four analysts is for revenues of US$1.45b in 2021 which, if met, would be a huge 45% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 37% to US$3.36. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.35b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.01 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Green Brick Partners' future following the latest results, with a solid gain to the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$31.00, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Green Brick Partners at US$35.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$28.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Green Brick Partners' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 65% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 24% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.1% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Green Brick Partners is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Green Brick Partners following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$31.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Green Brick Partners analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also view our analysis of Green Brick Partners' balance sheet, and whether we think Green Brick Partners is carrying too much debt, for free on our platform here.

