Revenue Miss: American States Water Company Fell 12% Short Of Analyst Revenue Estimates And Analysts Have Been Revising Their Models

American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) missed earnings with its latest third-quarter results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. It looks like a weak result overall, with both revenues and earnings falling well short of analyst predictions. Revenues of US$134m missed by 12%, and statutory earnings per share of US$0.72 fell short of forecasts by 5.5%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:AWR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from American States Water's four analysts is for revenues of US$496.9m in 2021, which would reflect a credible 4.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 7.0% to US$2.40. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$498.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.32 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$82.25, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values American States Water at US$93.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$70.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting American States Water is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that American States Water's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 4.2% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 1.2%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.4% per year. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, American States Water is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards American States Water following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that American States Water's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple American States Water analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for American States Water you should be aware of.

