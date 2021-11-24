Revenue Downgrade: Here's What Analysts Forecast For Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from Talkspace's five analysts is for revenues of US$156m in 2022 which - if met - would reflect a sizeable 42% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$196m in 2022. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on Talkspace, noting the pretty serious reduction to revenue estimates in this update.

NasdaqGS:TALK Earnings and Revenue Growth November 24th 2021

Notably, the analysts have cut their price target 66% to US$3.38, suggesting concerns around Talkspace's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Talkspace analyst has a price target of US$4.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$3.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Talkspace is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Talkspace's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 32% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 44% p.a. growth over the last three years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 7.5% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Talkspace's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for Talkspace next year. The analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Talkspace after today.

