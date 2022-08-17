Revenue Downgrade: Here's What Analysts Forecast For Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

Today is shaping up negative for Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following this downgrade, Oyster Point Pharma's four analysts are forecasting 2022 revenues to be US$31m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Losses are expected to increase slightly, to US$6.24 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$35m and losses of US$6.06 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase. NasdaqGS:OYST Earnings and Revenue Growth August 17th 2022

The consensus price target fell 6.2% to US$28.60, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Oyster Point Pharma's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Oyster Point Pharma, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$65.00 and the most bearish at US$15.00 per share. With such a wide range in price targets, the analysts are almost certainly betting on widely diverse outcomes for the underlying business. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 3.3% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 135% over the last three years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 15% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Oyster Point Pharma is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Oyster Point Pharma after today.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Oyster Point Pharma analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

