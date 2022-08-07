Revenue Downgrade: Here's What Analysts Forecast For Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG)

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well. Surprisingly the share price has been buoyant, rising 12% to US$74.30 in the past 7 days. With such a sharp increase, it seems brokers may have seen something that is not yet being priced in by the wider market.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Constellation Energy's eight analysts is for revenues of US$13b in 2022, which would reflect a substantial 35% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$15b of revenue in 2022. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on Constellation Energy, given the measurable cut to revenue estimates.

NasdaqGS:CEG Earnings and Revenue Growth August 6th 2022

The consensus price target rose 9.9% to US$75.21, with the analysts clearly more optimistic about Constellation Energy's prospects following this update. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Constellation Energy, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$92.00 and the most bearish at US$54.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Constellation Energy's past performance and to peers in the same industry. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 0.4% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 58% decline in revenue until the end of 2022. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 5.2% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Constellation Energy to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for this year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with analysts apparently feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Constellation Energy after today.

