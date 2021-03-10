Revenue Downgrade: Here's What Analysts Forecast For Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

One thing we could say about the analysts on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well. Investors however, have been notably more optimistic about Avadel Pharmaceuticals recently, with the stock price up a worthy 19% to US$9.20 in the past week. It will be interesting to see if the downgrade has an impact on buying demand for the company's shares.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from eight analysts covering Avadel Pharmaceuticals is for revenues of US$2.0m in 2021, implying a stressful 91% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. After this downgrade, the company is anticipated to report a loss of US$1.32 in 2021, a sharp decline from a profit over the last year. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.4m and losses of US$1.32 per share in 2021. So there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a substantial haircut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time holding losses per share steady.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One more thing stood out to us about these estimates, and it's the idea that Avadel Pharmaceuticals' decline is expected to accelerate, with revenues forecast to fall at an annualised rate of 91% to the end of 2021. This tops off a historical decline of 28% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 5.7% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Avadel Pharmaceuticals' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Avadel Pharmaceuticals going forwards.

There might be good reason for analyst bearishness towards Avadel Pharmaceuticals, like major dilution from new stock issuance in the past year. Learn more, and discover the 1 other warning sign we've identified, for free on our platform here.

