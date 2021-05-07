Revenue Downgrade: Here's What Analysts Forecast For Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

One thing we could say about the analysts on Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from Ardelyx's five analysts is for revenues of US$19m in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 47% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are supposed to balloon 24% to US$1.43 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$22m and US$1.33 per share in losses. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

NasdaqGM:ARDX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$13.50, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Ardelyx at US$15.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$11.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or that the analysts have a clear view on its prospects.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. For example, we noticed that Ardelyx's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 66% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 16% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 16% per year. So it looks like Ardelyx is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Ardelyx after today.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Ardelyx analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

