Revenue Downgrade: Here's What Analysts Forecast For Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Today is shaping up negative for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to next year's forecasts. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

After the downgrade, the nine analysts covering Applied Optoelectronics are now predicting revenues of US$285m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a substantial 42% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$339m in 2021. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on Applied Optoelectronics, given the measurable cut to revenue estimates.

NasdaqGM:AAOI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

The consensus price target fell 26% to US$12.25, with the analysts clearly less optimistic about Applied Optoelectronics' valuation following this update. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Applied Optoelectronics analyst has a price target of US$22.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$8.00. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely differing views on what kind of performance this business can generate. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Applied Optoelectronics' past performance and to peers in the same industry. For example, we noticed that Applied Optoelectronics' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 42%, well above its historical decline of 1.5% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 3.2% per year. Not only are Applied Optoelectronics' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for next year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Applied Optoelectronics after today.

That said, the analysts might have good reason to be negative on Applied Optoelectronics, given dilutive stock issuance over the past year. Learn more, and discover the 3 other flags we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.