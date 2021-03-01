Revenue Downgrade: Here's What Analysts Forecast For Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Market forces rained on the parade of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic. The stock price has risen 5.3% to US$47.68 over the past week. Investors could be forgiven for changing their mind on the business following the downgrade; but it's not clear if the revised forecasts will lead to selling activity.

Following the latest downgrade, the twelve analysts covering Apellis Pharmaceuticals provided consensus estimates of US$42m revenue in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 83% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are supposed to balloon 44% to US$6.58 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$84m and US$6.42 per share in losses. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

NasdaqGS:APLS Earnings and Revenue Growth March 2nd 2021

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$65.71, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Apellis Pharmaceuticals, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$104 and the most bearish at US$37.00 per share. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how think this business will perform. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Apellis Pharmaceuticals after today.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Apellis Pharmaceuticals analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

