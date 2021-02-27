Revenue Downgrade: Here's What Analysts Forecast For Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Today is shaping up negative for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the latest downgrade, the ten analysts covering Agios Pharmaceuticals provided consensus estimates of US$127m revenue in 2021, which would reflect a stressful 37% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are supposed to balloon 42% to US$6.75 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$166m and US$5.51 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

NasdaqGS:AGIO Earnings and Revenue Growth February 27th 2021

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$64.80, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Agios Pharmaceuticals analyst has a price target of US$80.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$55.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 37% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021. That is a notable change from historical growth of 32% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 19% per year. It's pretty clear that Agios Pharmaceuticals' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Agios Pharmaceuticals. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Agios Pharmaceuticals after today.

